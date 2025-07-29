Landslide victory for TMC in yet another cooperative poll

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has secured a spectacular victory in yet another cooperative election in the state. The ruling party in the state has won all the 12 seats at the Jashra Cooperative credit society Ltd in Nadia.

The local Trinamool Congress supporters celebrated the victory in the Kalyani area of Nadia. The local party leaders claimed that the victory will boost the confidence of party workers in the area ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The people in the area voted for Trinamool Congress in the cooperative elections after they saw the development works that are being carried out by the state government, claimed the Trinamool Congress leaders.

The ruling party in Bengal recently won the Konnagar Nabagram Cooperative Bank election. Trinamool Congress won in all the 56 seats of the cooperative bank.

A couple of months ago, Trinamool Congress won another cooperative election in East Midnapore. Trinamool Congress won 22 seats out of total 43 in an agricultural cooperative society election in Bajkul that falls under Bhagwanpur block II in East Midnapore.

Trinamool Congress also secured victory in three cooperative elections in three different districts each—East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas recently. In the Mohammadpur Purba Para Agricultural Society election under Bhagawanpur I block in East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress won 44 seats out of a total of 51.