Landslide & rockfall at Birik Danra shuts down traffic on NH-10

Darjeeling: Continuous landslides and rockfalls since 11 am on Friday at Km 11.2 (Birik Danra) halted vehicular movement along National Highway 10, the lifeline to Sikkim.

According to an update issued by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the road has been rendered impassable due to ongoing debris and boulder fall at the site. While an adequate number of earth movers have been deployed to clear the debris, the persistent rockfall is hampering the progress of restoration work. The highway remains closed to traffic at the affected location and clearance operations are underway.

Authorities estimate that the road may reopen within the next 24 hours, depending on weather. A landslide took place on Lava-Gorubathan road near Phaperkheti in the Kalimpong district. Vehicular movement is restricted till the debris are cleared, stated Srihari Pandey, SP, Kalimpong.