Landslide: Experts flag methane gas concern at Howrah landfill

Kolkata: At a time when geologists are learnt to have expressed concerns over the landslide in Howrah’s Belgachia landfill area which rendered many homeless, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) too is keeping a close watch on the Dhapa dumping ground to prevent the same in the city.

On Sunday, a group of experts in geology is learnt to have visited the incident site in Howrah. They have reportedly expressed concerns over the landslide and claimed that unless dumping is stopped at the site, there can be the possibility of more landslides. It was learnt that due to massive garbage accumulation, the soil is losing its bearing capacity. The experts also raised questions over the alleged indiscriminate dumping of waste there without separating biodegradable waste from non-biodegradables.

On reports of methane gas emanating from the ground, it was pointed out that the soil has lost its absorption capability, leading to built-up of methane underground following decomposition of the wastes, including animal carcasses. Accumulation of methane gas below ground can also cause explosions and fires while contaminating groundwater, it was learnt. It was suggested that state authorities ought to take steps to pump out the methane gas in a bid to prevent further landslides in the adjoining areas. The landslide had disrupted water connections and left many homeless as houses developed cracks.

The district administration had relocated 350 residents from 18 severely damaged houses to a local school for temporary shelter. More than 75 families have been displaced. Meanwhile, concerns are also brewing on the Kolkata side as the Dhapa dumping ground too is overflowing with waste and leading to generation of methane gas. Such release of methane is often causing fire at the dump site, especially during summer. Recently, a report is learnt to have been submitted to the Solid Waste Management department of the civic body on the same.

The Dhapa dumping ground, adjacent to EM Bypass, draws waste from both city and adjoining areas including Bidhananagar, Nabadiganta Industrial Township and Panihati Municipality areas. In the wake of such a situation, experts said the KMC needs to reduce garbage quantity from the dump-yard and look for ways to draw out the methane to avoid fires and possible explosions.