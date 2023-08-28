Landslide: Anit Thapa announces Rs 2L ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

Darjeeling: A Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) team, including GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa and GTA Chief Secretary S Ponnambalam visited the landslide site at Puttabong in Darjeeling that had claimed the life of a 59-year-old.



During their visit, Thapa announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of deceased. “Rs 2 lakh will be given as compensation to the families of those who died and we will rebuild the damaged houses in consultation with the management and the villagers,” Thapa said.

On August 25, 59-year-old Baburam Rai died in a landslide in Puttabong tea estate under the Rangit-I Gram Panchayat in Bijanbari block, Darjeeling. The landslide occurred at around 7.35 am in the Guest House area of Puttabong. The houses of Baburam and Uttam Rai were totally damaged in the landslide and Baburam was buried under the debris.

The Block Development Office provided relief materials on the day of the incident, including food and cooking utensils. About 25 houses in Bada Pattabong Danra village were affected by the landslide with 2 completely damaged. Uttam Rai, one of the victims whose house was totally buried, said: “The landslide had occurred at the Guest House area and the debris buried our houses. My brother Babulal was in the house and was buried alive,” said Uttam Rai, who was at his sister’s house and had a narrow escape. Pratishtha Rai, a local resident, said: “The condition of 10 houses is very critical. Many houses have cracks now and the toilets are damaged.”

About 10 affected families have been housed in a community hall while two have taken shelter in the Church. Other affected families are staying with neighbours. The affected families submitted a memorandum to Thapa requesting assistance for building their houses.