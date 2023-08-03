Landslide along UP Suburban track

A landslide occurred along UP Suburban track at a place between Kakurgachhi Cabin and Bidhannagar Road station at about 5:45 am. As a sequel to this train, movement between Sealdah and Dum Dum Junction stations via UP Suburban Line was controlled and they were diverted and run via UP main line, which resulted in cancellation of at least five pairs of EMU locals. Maintenance staff was sent to the site to repair the bank subsidence. Morning peak hour train services at Sealdah Main Line Section were delayed till completion of the restoration work.