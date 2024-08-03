Landslide affects train services on Howrah-Burdwan Main Line

Kolkata: Train services on the Howrah-Burdwan Main Line got delayed on Friday morning after a landslide occurred close to the railway track between Chinsurah and Chandannagar railway stations.

Sources said that following heavy rain since Thursday, a landslide took place at Debipur area in Hooghly, close to the Up railway track of Howrah-Burdwan main line.

A local resident spotted the landslide and informed the Eastern Railway (ER) authorities. After getting the information, Up Hool Express was detained at the Chandannagar railway station.

Meanwhile, ER officials with engineers reached the spot and discovered that the landslide occurred in the elevated bank of a track bed.

A few slippers and a tree fell into the pond adjacent to the railway track due to it.

After detecting the erosion, ER engineers filled up the subsided portion of the bank with stone dust. After a thorough inspection of the repaired area, train movement started. However, the speed of the trains were restricted in the particular area to 30 kmph as a precautionary measure.

In a statement ER authorities mentioned, “Engineering Department has filled up the subsided portion of the bank with stone dust. The subsided area is at a considerable distance from the Railway line and there is no problem in trains running in that area. However, as a precautionary measure, speed restriction of 30 kmph on UP main line at Chandannagar has been imposed at 08:14 hrs. today to ensure more safety.”