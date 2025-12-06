Land unit mismatch ‘hampers Waqf digitisation’ in Bengal

Kolkata: The digitisation of Waqf properties on the central portal has been impacted in Bengal because the state’s land measurement units differ from those used in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials say the Centre has allegedly ignored repeated pleas to address the issue. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, however, reaffirmed that Waqf properties will be protected and that Bengal will remain a “safe and inclusive” state.

During her speech in Murshidabad on Thursday, Banerjee reiterated: “Waqf properties will not be encroached upon; the safety of minorities is my responsibility.”

She had also reminded that her government has already passed a law in the Assembly so that properties cannot be taken away forcibly.

The Centre had directed all the states, including Bengal, to digitise the data on the Central portal. The West Bengal Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department has therefore instructed all district magistrates (DMs) to upload details of Waqf properties to the Centre’s ‘UMID’ portal.

The Centre has set a “time-bound compliance requirement”, sources said. The DMs were asked to convene meetings with imams, muezzins and madrasa teachers to explain the uploading procedure.

According to sources, the state administration was facing difficulties in uploading data because the land measurement units in Bengal differed completely from those in other states.

As a result,the process was taking a longer period of time. The state tried to draw the attention of the Centre in this regard, but the latter has not allegedly responded positively so far. Incidentally, the Union government amended several provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, earlier this year.

Under the amended rules, mutawallis of 8,063 Waqf estates in Bengal must register complete property details on the UMID portal. All districts have been asked to set up facilitation centres wherever technical support is necessary.

The DMs have been asked to ensure that work is carried out without any delay.