Land transfer for Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary completed

Jalpaiguri: The land designated for the Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary in Gajoldoba has officially been transferred to the Baikunthapur Forest Division. A total of 1,028.881 hectares, comprising forested areas and water bodies, has been handed over by the Jalpaiguri District Land and Land Revenue department.

This significant move marks a major step toward the development of the newly-declared sanctuary, located within the Teesta Barrage area across Malbazar and Rajganj blocks. The transfer includes approximately 185 hectares of water bodies in the Mal Block and 839.881 hectares of forested land in the Rajganj Block. Notably, about 75 per cent of this area was under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation department, while over 90 hectares were previously part of the Gajoldoba Tea Garden. To enhance conservation and ecotourism, the Baikunthapur Forest Division is setting up a dedicated forest range and bit office in the sanctuary. Plans are also underway for the construction of watch towers to facilitate birdwatching. A comprehensive wildlife protection and management plan has been submitted by the Baikunthapur Forest Division to the state Forest department and awaits approval.

Originally notified by the state government seven years ago, the Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary is envisioned as a haven for migratory and resident birds. The area, rich in biodiversity, is strategically located near the Teesta River, Baikunthapur forest and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, with connectivity to the neighboring state of Sikkim.

NAF Coordinator Animesh Basu highlighted the ecological significance of the area, stating: “Gajoldoba’s proximity to the Teesta, Baikunthapur forest, Mahananda Sanctuary and Sikkim makes it a critical stopover for domestic and migratory birds. The sanctuary’s environment is ideal for both bird conservation and nature-based tourism.” While the area has been primarily declared a bird sanctuary, the inclusion of the term “wildlife” in its title reflects the region’s diverse fauna, including elephants, bison and deer.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baikunthapur, M. Raja, confirmed the developments: “The Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary has recently been transferred to our department. We have submitted the management plan to the state Forest department, which includes the setup of two range offices, four bit offices and several bird watching towers.”