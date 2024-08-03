Land survey uncovers extensive encroachments at Rajganj B.Ed College

Jalpaiguri: A survey of Belakoba B.Ed College land in Rajganj has revealed extensive encroachments, with houses and ponds illegally constructed on the government property.



This came to light following the Chief Minister’s orders to take stock of all government land.

The college is reported to have 10 acres of land. Initial measurements show that several bighas have been occupied. Authorities plan to take action to recover the land after a thorough identification process.

The land and land reform department has started identifying government land in Jalpaiguri district as part of efforts to restore encroached properties. Meanwhile, demolitions of resorts in Murti, Dhupjhora, Takimari Milanpally, and other areas have begun. Encouraged by these actions, the

Belakoba B.Ed College authorities have also initiated their own investigation.

Dr. Milan Kumar Saha, principal of the college, stated: “After the Chief Minister’s intervention, we reviewed our records and found that the college owns about 10 acres. However, these lands were not previously identified.

Many people have encroached on the land and built houses. We are working with the Land & Land Reforms Department to identify and recover the land.”

During the survey, it was found that around five to six families had built houses on government land in the Palli Mangal area without valid documentation.

Additionally, a pond has been dug on government land adjacent to the houses. Residents in Collegepara and Pallimangal areas have complained about the lack of notice prior to the government’s actions.

Dipankar Mitra, a Pallimangal resident, said, “I have lived here for over 50 years, paying taxes and bills. Without official land records, where will we go if we are displaced? We hope the government

will cooperate.”