Land row: ‘Amartya Sen likely to face final eviction notice’

kolkata: The rift between Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Viswa Bharati authorities appears to be expanding with Sen’s lawyer apprehending a final eviction notice to Sen.



A court in Bolpur already permitted the imposition of Section 145 on the ‘disputed’ land at the Shantiniketan home of Nobel laureate Sen.

According to reports, the university authorities will take a final decision on Sen’s land on April 19.

According to sources, lawyers representing Sen are apprehending a final eviction notice by Viswa Bharati.

The university authorities decided to go ahead with the process of serving eviction notice after Sen failed to appear in the hearing.

Meanwhile, the court ordered police deployment in the area to ensure law and order as Sen’s lawyers expressed concern over the breach of security at Sen’s residence ‘Pratichi’ residence in Shantiniketan.

The court order came in response to a petition filed earlier this month amid the growing rift between the university and Sen.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), 1973, Section 145, a notice is issued when a dispute regarding land and water is likely to turn volatile.

It is permitted by the court of law against a petition filed by a complainant when proved by a police report that a dispute might breach peace and tranquility.

The court ordered the Executive Magistrate of Bolpur that the officer-in-charge, Santiniketan Police Station will inquire into the matter regarding whether there is any chance of breach of peace over the area of the suit plot of land.

Sen, who is currently in the US, is accused by Viswa Bharati University of “illegal possession” of the excess area at his ‘Pratichi’ residence.