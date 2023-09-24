Land rights: Anit Thapa calls for a united movement

Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president gave a call to opposition forces to join hands with him for retrieving land rights for tea garden workers. Addressing a rally in Darjeeling on Sunday, Thapa stated that he was willing to work under the leadership of others as well if all came together in a single platform for the benefit of tea garden workers.



Braving incessant rains, BGPM supporters converged at the Darjeeling Motor Stand in large numbers from where Thapa flagged off the “Mero Jamin Mero Adhikar” (my land my right) campaign.

“I would request the Joint Forum and the Chia Suraksha Samity to join hands with us for the rights of the workers. They can call me for a meeting or can attend a meeting I call. I don’t have problems working under your leadership. We will jointly formulate a ‘patta’ draft and place it before the government.

I have written to the government about the resentment in the Hills regarding the 5 decimal homestead ‘patta’ and immediately the state government put it on hold. I appeal to all to join hands and voices. This is not politics of vote. This is for our right,” stated Thapa.

He urged all not to divide. “From October 1 to 10, I will call the Joint Forum and Chia Suraksha Samity. We will discuss this issue and jointly work out the type of ‘patta’ agreeable to all. I will then take the responsibility of putting it forward before the state government. It will take time and we will have to remain patient. It is for the betterment for our future generations. I will not rest till the workers get ‘patta’ for the entire land that is in their possession at present,” added Thapa.

He even urged the owners of the tea gardens to join hands to ensure that they get back land in their possession. He cautioned them not to play foul and derail the process. “CPI(M) is also a constituent party of Joint Forum. They were in the government in Bengal for 35 years. Why didn’t they give ‘pattas’ to the workers then? It is easy to give a lecture but hard to work on ground zero,” stated Thapa.

He said that it is the BJP MP’s job to ensure that Gorkhaland sees the light of day. “Time is running out. He and his party will have to live up to their commitment. Neither dialogues or tripartite meetings are required for Gorkhaland. Only thing required is the political will of the BJP, the party in power at the Centre. However, till Gorkhaland is formed, life and livelihood should be allowed to continue smoothly,” remarked the BGPM president.