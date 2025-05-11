Land ownership uncertainty puts South Berubari border fencing in limbo

Jalpaiguri: Over 3,000 residents from 500 families in South Berubari are facing a legal and administrative dilemma after giving consent to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the construction of border roads and fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. Despite their willingness to support national security, many landowners fear they may not receive compensation due to outdated land records.

The root of the issue lies in the land documents, which still list “Bodha Thana” in present-day Bangladesh as the jurisdiction — an administrative detail that hasn’t been updated even after the 2015 India-Bangladesh enclave exchange. As a result, the current generation lacks formal land titles in their names, complicating the compensation process.

The BSF has already completed the land survey and installed border pillars across the disputed areas between late last year and March this year. Out of the 19 km open border in South Berubari, land disputes have been resolved in 10 km. Residents have given consent for land use along another 5.5 km stretch, but the remaining 3.5 km remains unresolved, as families in the Chilahati region refuse to consent due to lack of ownership papers.

“For the sake of national security, we agreed to allow the BSF to build roads and fencing on our farmland,” said Palendranath Roy of Foudar Para. “But we still haven’t received official land registration from the district land office, which leaves us uncertain about compensation.”

Another resident, Hamidar Rahman of Pathanpara, expressed similar concerns: “We understand our land isn’t registered. Yet we still gave consent. But the BSF has not provided us with any receipt or official acknowledgment.”

Sardaprasad Das, Joint Secretary of the South Berubari Pratiraksha Committee, noted: “People in these adverse areas have been living here since before India’s independence. They vote in Indian elections, but their land records remain tied to Bangladesh. Without legal land documents, how can they be assured of compensation?”

The unresolved documentation has created a trust gap. In areas like Foudar Para, 16 Takia, Sawtal Para, Notun Basti, Adhikari Para, Sirishtala and Pathanpara, consent has been given. However, residents remain anxious about their legal rights and future compensation.

When contacted, District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “The state government has already been informed about the land issues in South Berubari.”

Residents and local organisations have repeatedly urged the district administration to expedite the process of land settlement to ensure rightful compensation and resolve the long-standing issue.