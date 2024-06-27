Land mafias allegedly grabbing land of tribals in Siliguri

Siliguri: After the Chief Minister’s warning, a tribal woman came forward to reclaim her land. In a press conference in Siliguri on Wednesday, Meena Kumari Majhi, the woman, alleged that land mafias had captured her land years ago.



She has already written to the Chief Minister through ‘Didi Ke Bolo’. She thanked the CM for showing concern about the ongoing land scam in the state. Meena Kumari Majhi, a resident of Bedgara, near Salugara in Siliguri, claims that her grandfather and father had 0.22 acres of land in the Bedgara area, which falls under the Dabgram number 1 Gram Panchayat in Dabgram-Fulbari Constituency. As she had gone to Chandigarh for work, the land was lying vacant for years. When she returned in 2020, she found that the land had been occupied by land mafia, who were selling the land by dividing it into plots.

They had even put up a boundary wall. Thereafter, she had lodged a complaint at the police station; met the District Magistrate of Darjeeling district, and the Siliguri Police Commissioner.

Following their intervention, she got back 3 plots. However, two more plots are there which she is not getting back after all the effort. Two months ago, she lodged a complaint with ‘Didi Ke Bolo’, after which a case was initiated. “I have faith in our Chief Minister. Recently she openly raised the issue, I gained strength to fight. I expressed my problem to the media. Now, I will meet with Mayor Gautam Deb to reclaim my property. I have a family. This property is my only source of livelihood,” said Meena.

Sources said the land belonged to the forest department, which the department had given to Meena’s grandfather, Dasai Bhagat. He transferred a portion of the land to Meena’s father. Later, Meena’s father transferred the property in Meena’s name.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister, Siliguri Metropolitan police conducted drives against illegal construction in different areas of Siliguri on Wednesday.