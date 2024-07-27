Land issues in Hills: GTA dy chairman meets mins in Kolkata

Darjeeling: The day after Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief Anit Thapa raised objections to the district administration of Darjeeling and Kalimpong taking unilateral decisions without consultation with the GTA in matters regarding land, Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA was in Kolkata on Friday to meet the concerned ministers.

He claimed that the ministers on behalf of the Chief Minister had assured him that the district administration henceforth would abstain from such action. “A review meeting of the GTA with the state government is also on the anvil,” stated Chauhan while talking to Millennium Post.

Thapa on Thursday raised objections to signs “this land belongs to West Bengal Government”, put up by the district administration in different parts of the Hills, without consultation with the GTA. He had requested the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong that as there is an existence of GTA, before taking any steps on such sensitive issues they would have to consult the GTA. “If they do anything as per their will, they will have to take responsibility if the situation in the Hills goes out of hand,” Thapa had cautioned.

“The GTA Chief had apprised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this issue. As she is out of station, she has deputed ministers to look into the issue. On Friday, I met the minister of Land Reforms Chandrima Bhattacharya and the minister of Law Moloy Ghatak in their chambers in the Legislative Assembly premises. The ministers listened carefully and stated that there will be no interference with land related issues in the GTA area as GTA is a form of government in the Hills. They even talked of a review meeting of the GTA,” stated Chauhan. “GTA is an arrangement established through an Act with the signature of the state and Central governments. GTA has the right over land,” said Chauhan.