‘Land for Sourav Ganguly’s steel plant handed over to WBIDC’

Kolkata: A patch of land belonging to Prayag Film City where the proposed integrated steel plant as announced by Sourav Ganguly will come up was handed over to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (WBIDC), according to district sources.

The 318 acre land at Garbeta in West Midnapore where the project will come up is an abandoned land of the Film City.

The film city is located just adjacent to the National Highway. There was some encroachment issue on the land which has been cleared by the district administration recently. According to sources, 250 acres of land will be handed over to the company of Ganguly for the project.