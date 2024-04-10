Land erosion along the banks of Ganga a major poll issue in South Malda

The erosion of vast tracts of land along the banks of Ganga in Malda has emerged as a major poll issue this Parliamentary elections. A huge number of affected people are still spending their days in a deplorable condition after their houses were washed away in areas under the Assembly constituencies of Baishnabnagar, Mothabari and Manikchak in South Malda.

The BJP-led Union Ministry has been accused by the Opposition for not taking any positive action on this grave issue. On the other hand, the role of the state government has also been described as ‘frustrating’ by the BJP. From the year 2016 to 2024, a vast area, including China Bazaar, Sarkartola, Binnagar area in Baishnabnagar, has disappeared in the Ganga owing to erosion of the banks. The same can be seen in Manikchak as well. Though some people have been rehabilitated by the state government, others are living in schools.

Shiuli Mandal, a resident of the affected area, said: “In 2016, our house was devoured by the Ganges. We have been living temporarily in a school since 2016. No land or financial help has reached us. The affected who have money have bought land and built houses but we couldn’t. So this time we will vote for those who would listen to us and keep their word.”

Swadhin Sarkar, former BJP MLA of Baishnabnagar, said: “Unfortunately the state government has rehabilitated only 300 people in Binnagar among over a thousand affected families. The role of the state government is extremely disappointing.” Isha Khan Chowdhury, Congress candidate for South Malda Lok Sabha constituency, said: “The people of the damaged areas are in trouble and there is also a problem of rehabilitation. We have apprised the state and Central governments many times in this regard and demand that they be rehabilitated.”

Dulal Sarkar, Malda district Trinamool Congress vice-president, said: “Ganga erosion is a major problem in Malda district. The BJP government at the Centre has not solved this problem till today whereas our state government has taken proactive steps and constantly pressured the Centre to address the issue. BJP is actually highlighting its shortcomings. Today the Bengal government has given land to many for rehabilitation. BJP will promise to address this issue again during this election and then they will disappear after the elections.” In the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC won these three seats, Baishnabnagar from BJP and Manikchak from Congress while Mothabari was retained by Sabina Yeasmin by defecting to TMC

from Congress.