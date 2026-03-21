Land dispute turns violent in Murshidabad; Five injured

Kolkata: Five persons from the same family were injured after a land dispute turned violent in Murshidabad’s Kandi area on Saturday morning, shortly after Eid prayers. The incident took place at Hatpara village under Kandi police station limits, where an altercation between two families escalated into an armed attack. No arrests had been made till the time of filing this report. According to sources, the dispute stemmed from a property disagreement between Azim Sheikh and Shahjahan

Sheikh, the nephew of Touhid Sheikh. Tensions flared when Azim Sheikh, accompanied by his family members, went to Touhid Sheikh’s house after Eid prayers and an argument broke out. Allegedly, Azim brandished a country-made firearm during the confrontation. Members of Touhid Sheikh’s family resisted, leading to a scuffle. The clash escalated as Azim Sheikh’s relatives, reportedly armed, attacked Touhid Sheikh’s family, leaving five — including Touhid, his sons, and grandsons — seriously injured. The injured were first taken to a primary health centre and later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore as their condition deteriorated. One of them is stated to be in a critical condition. Police and Central Forces reached the spot after receiving information. The seized firearm was recovered, and a search operation has been launched to trace those involved in the attack who fled the scene. Further investigation is underway.