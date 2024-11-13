‘Land dispute’: Trinamool worker shot dead in Basirhat

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead at Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on Monday night by some unknown miscreants.

Police have detained a few people and are trying to find out the culprits. It is suspected that the shootout of Monday night was the outcome of a land dispute. It was learnt that the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Ananda Sarkar (45) was a resident of Panitor at Itinda in Basirhat. On Monday night, he was at home when a group of people gathered in front of his house and called him. It is alleged that when Sarkar came out of his home, the accused persons dragged him near a pond close to his residence and shot him on his head.

When Sarkar fell on the ground, the miscreants fled. Hearing the gunshot, his family members came out and found Sarkar lying dead and immediately the police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

It is suspected that the miscreants were well known to Sarkar. His wife reportedly alleged that there was a long standing dispute over a land with their neighbours.

She suspected that the person with whom the dispute was going on might be involved in the murder. Police are checking the call records of Sarkar to find out who had called on Monday night.