‘Land dispute’: TMC worker hacked to death at birthday party in Malda

Malda: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was brutally hacked to death during a birthday celebration in the Lakkhipur area under English Bazar Police Station in Malda on Thursday night, triggering political unrest in the region. The deceased, identified as Abu Kalam Azad, was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group led by Mainul Sheikh, a TMC Gram Panchayat member from Kazigram. Mainul and one other have been detained, while police are conducting raids to arrest others involved.

According to police, the murder occurred at around 9 pm in the house of Jalaluddin Momin during a birthday gathering.

Based on a written complaint by the victim’s father, Md. Ainul Hoque, Azad was attacked along with three others—Atimul Momin, Dilbar Momin and Siuli Khatun—who are currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

“My son was murdered in cold blood. He was a loyal TMC worker. This was a planned attack by Mainul over old enmity related to land disputes,” alleged Ainul Sheikh, the father of the deceased.

Police sources suggest that the motive may be a combination of personal rivalry stemming from both a prior land business fallout and a possible love affair. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with the BJP accusing the ruling party of nurturing criminals. “This is not an isolated case. TMC has become a breeding ground for land mafias and murderers,” a local BJP spokesperson stated.

TMC’s district women’s wing president, Pratibha Singh, distanced herself from the accused, saying: “Mainul has a tainted background. We denied him a ticket in 2018. I was shocked when the district leadership welcomed him.”

District TMC president Abdur Rahim Boxi denied political motivations behind the murder, stating: “Preliminary reports suggest it was a personal matter involving a woman. There’s no

political link.”

However, photos showing Mainul with senior TMC leaders, including Boxi and Prasun Ghosh, have added fuel to the fire. The situation remains tense and heavy police presence continues in the area.