Land dispute resolved, Bhutni Ring embankment work to resume

Malda: The long-standing land dispute that had stalled the construction of a vital ring embankment in Bhutni’s Kalutontola area has finally been resolved, following assurances of compensation from the administration.

Landowners had strongly opposed the construction of the embankment through their rayati land, demanding either compensation or formal land acquisition notices. Their resistance had brought the Rs 6.5 crore irrigation project to a standstill, jeopardising flood protection efforts in the vulnerable Kesharpur and Bhutni regions. In the last two monsoons, several hundred meters of the Ganga River embankment in the area were washed away, leaving large parts of Bhutni exposed to flood risks.

The Irrigation department had sanctioned the construction of a 2,400-metre-long new ring embankment, of which around 1,900 metre fell on privately owned land. Without land acquisition or compensation, landowners refused to allow construction and even took turns guarding their plots. Tensions escalated, with allegations that hired goons from the contractor were attempting to forcibly dump soil on the disputed land, and that false legal cases were being used to intimidate landowners.

After multiple rounds of meetings involving landowners, the district administration and political representatives including Manikchak MLA Sabitri Mitra, a breakthrough was finally achieved. On Sunday, Manikchak block officials handed over formal land acquisition notices from the Land department to 120 out of 186 affected landowners. Authorities confirmed that the remaining landowners will receive their notices by Monday. MLA Sabitri Mitra assured that all landowners would receive their full compensation within the next month. “There will no longer be any hindrance in the construction of the new embankment in Bhutni,” she said.

This development is expected to accelerate the embankment construction, providing crucial protection to the flood-prone region before the onset of the monsoon. The resolution of the dispute marks a significant step forward for local residents who have been living under the constant threat of river erosion and floods.