Land dispute: Nine injured, one arrested

Malda: A simmering land dispute in Nazirpur village under Mahendrapur Gram Panchayat, Harishchandrapur Block I, erupted into violence on Monday, leaving nine injured and one arrested.

Locals said Mohammad Jasimuddin of Bagmara and Akbar Ali purchased six kathas of land from Sohrab Ali of Nazirpur last year for Rs 6 lakh. Trouble began when Sohrab’s uncles, Seiful Haque and Moiful Haque, along with their sons, allegedly objected to cultivation in the land.

On Monday, while Jasimuddin was planting paddy saplings and Akbar harvesting Makhana, the accused allegedly arrived with “sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons” to stop the work. A heated exchange turned into a physical clash. Seven from Jasimuddin’s side and two from the accused party sustained injuries. Two are in critical condition at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital.

“I bought this land legally. I have the deed and records. Yet, they came with a group, uprooted my paddy saplings and attacked us when we protested,” Jasimuddin told reporters from his hospital bed.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested one accused. “We have registered a case and the investigation is on,” said an officer from Harishchandrapur Police Station.

However, the accused maintain their claim. “The land is under my father’s patta. Sohrab sold it without informing us. We are only protecting our family’s property,” said one relative of Seiful Haque.