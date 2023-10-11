Land dispute: Civic volunteer kills brother

A civic volunteer allegedly shot dead his brother Mahammad Nijamuddin (26) during a clash over the possession of a plot of land.

The incident took place at Haldibari under Karandighi Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday. The accused Mahammad Kalimuddin is yet to be arrested.

The police immediately sprung into action and began a probe.

It was learnt that Mahammad Kalimuddin was a civic volunteer posted at Karandighi.

An altercation ensued between the duo over the possession of a three decimal homestead land. The altercation soon turned into a scuffle where Kalimuddin allegedly shot Nijamuddin with a revolver.

He was rushed to a local Karandighi hospital from where he was taken to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Mahammad Kiam, elder brother of the deceased said: “The source of clash between the duo was a three decimal plot of land. During the clash my brother shot at our younger brother and he received a bullet injury on chest. We demand his immediate arrest.”

Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District said: “The accused person fled after the crime. The body was sent for autopsy. We have initiated an investigation to arrest him.”