Land dispute: 10 injured in clash in Malda

Malda: A violent clash broke out in the Kamalpur village of Ratua, Malda, between two factions over a land dispute, leaving nearly 10 people injured. The confrontation was sparked by a long-standing dispute over a 32-decimal plot of land, involving individuals like Uttam Mahalder, Tunu Mahalder and Samir Singh. The issue, which has been in court for some time, escalated into a violent attack with both sides using sharp weapons, bamboo sticks and other makeshift arms. The situation turned chaotic as both groups attacked each other’s homes, setting fire to properties and engaging in a fierce battle in an open field.

Seven of the injured, including women, were severely hurt and are receiving treatment at the Ratua hospital. The police intervened in time to control the situation.

As tensions remain high, both parties have filed complaints at the police station and investigations are underway. Authorities are working to prevent further violence while the legal proceedings over the disputed land continue.