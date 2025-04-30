Land dept: State moves about 190 officials

Kolkata: The government has transferred 190-odd officials associated with Land and Land Reforms departments spanning across the districts.

Block Land and Revenue Officers( BLRO), special revenue officer, joint director, assistant director as well as deputy directors are in the transfer list of Nabanna.

The list includes a few officers in Kolkata. Some land acquisition officers are also on the transfer list. Recently, nearly 800 officers of the department were part of a district-wide transfer by Nabanna. Hence, some 1000-odd officers have been transferred in the recent past.“Some of these officers have been sent to remote places as a punitive measure for dereliction of duty. Some were transferred for their efficiency,” said a Nabanna official.

Vacancies in some district-level offices were filled up and rationalisation across the district has been made through this transfer. Several officials transferred were posted for more than three years at a particular office.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister’s Office had received complaints related to land encroachment. In some cases, the character of land was allegedly altered.