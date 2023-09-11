Land dealer shot dead in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A person was shot dead in Cooch Behar in an incident on Sunday night near Mahishbathan, close to Khagrabari, under the jurisdiction of Pundibari Police Station, on the National Highway (NH) No. 31. According to local sources, residents spotted an individual with a scooter lying in a pool of blood on NH 31 on Sunday night.

They rescued the injured man and rushed him to a private hospital in Cooch Behar where he was declared brought dead. Police identified the deceased as Sushil Chandra Das, 46 years old, resident of Kharija Kakribari area under Pundibari Police Station. Das was known to be involved in the land business and was returning home from the Rajarhat area that night.

Parimal Das, the deceased’s brother, said: “My brother was involved in land business. It could be due to business rivalry. We

urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation.”