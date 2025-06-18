Land acquisition kicks off for Kaliyaganj-Buniadpur rail link

Raiganj: The West Bengal government has officially initiated the land acquisition process for the much-anticipated Kaliyaganj–Buniadpur railway link, reviving a project stalled for over nine years. The development was greeted with enthusiasm by residents and local leaders from both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts.

A gathering held on Wednesday at the Dhankoil Gram Panchayat office brought together farmers and local officials to deliberate on the land acquisition process. Farmers present at the meeting expressed their willingness to donate or sell their land, contingent upon receiving fair compensation and ancillary support services.

In 2010, Mamata Banerjee, the then Railway minister, had approved the construction of 33.13 km long Kaliyaganj–Buniadpur railway line track. The following year, the land acquisition process had started. The new track will cross the areas of Bochadanga and Dhankoil Gram Panchayats in Kaliyaganj. However, in the face of land acquisition difficulties, the project remained suspended for more than nine years. Residents of both districts organised different movements demanding the restart of the track construction work.

Local movements have frequently intensified, with residents expressing frustration over the prolonged delay. Earlier this year, however, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sent an official letter to the West Bengal government urging a swift resumption of the process. Shortly thereafter, on April 21, government notifications were issued to recruit personnel to accelerate land acquisition efforts. Reacting to Wednesday’s discussions, Sudhir Roy, a farmer from Dhankoil, stated: “If the government provides real price and other facilities, then we are ready to provide our land for the sake of the district’s development.” His sentiment echoed the general mood of the community—hopeful, yet resolute in seeking fair treatment.

Dhiti Roy Barman, Pradhan of Dhankoil Gram Panchayat, emphasised the transformative potential of the new rail link and said: “Once completed, this route will significantly enhance regional connectivity, enabling easier, faster, and more affordable train travel to Balurghat, Buniadpur, and Gangarampur.

South Dinajpur residents will benefit just as much. Following the enthusiastic meeting, the gram panchayat will forward its recommendations and meeting minutes to district administration officials for further action”.