Lalbazar sends list of roads needing repair to KMC

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police Lalbazar headquarters is learnt to have sent a list to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) containing names of roads that require repair work before Puja.



The police are learnt to have given a list of 264 places throughout Kolkata which need repair work before Puja. It was learnt that the police are apprehending that if repairs are not started now then it could become difficult to manage traffic which is expected to increase during Puja. The KMC, lately, has been holding frequent meetings with the police regarding road conditions in the city within its jurisdiction.

Out of the total 264 places, the civic body has reportedly completed repair at 131 spots. However, the recent spate of rainfall has again led to deterioration in road conditions.

The civic body is of the opinion that before puja a second round of repair work of the road surface will be carried out. The civic body has also been holding meetings relating to Puja preparations with the lighting and roads department. Every year, the need for lighting increases during the festival time while potholes are covered to avoid accidents. Inputs were sought from traffic guards in the city on battered roads and potholes at the beginning of this month. The information was compiled and sent to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazar which then forwarded the same to KMC for repair work.

KMC sources said that the Mayor may personally visit the sites to inspect the work.