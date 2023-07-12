Lalbazar Police HQ asks for list of abandoned cars on city streets

Kolkata: Following a meeting with the authorities of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the Lalbazar headquarters of the Kolkata Police has instructed all the traffic guards to send inputs on abandoned cars that remain parked on city roads.



Recently, the police HQ had asked all the police stations to shift the seized vehicles that remain parked outside police stations to the dumping ground.

The move had come in the wake of KMC expressing concern over the outbreak of vector-borne diseases during this monsoon.

The civic body has been asking citizens to ensure they do not let rainwater accumulate anywhere which could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Presently, Lalbazar has sent instructions to about 25 traffic guards to send a list of abandoned vehicles that remain parked on the road.

A list has already been sent on Tuesday while some more areas awaited, it was learnt. Such vehicles not just occupy space on the roads unnecessarily but are also a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes since after every bout of rainfall in the city, rainwater accumulates inside these cars. Since these are abandoned there is no cleaning that takes place.

A KMC official said that a meeting was held with the police officials where they have been asked to ensure such vehicles are towed away to the dumping ground. This has also been done since such vehicles pose a security risk. “Anyone can just leave explosives inside them and no one would come to know,” said the official.

It is learnt that Mayor Firhad Hakim has written to the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Hakim said: “This is not just causing a problem for our conservancy workers but also poses an internal security threat. Anyone can just leave explosives inside these vehicles and no one will get to know. The road is also not a garage where anyone can randomly leave their vehicles for months.” Recently, the civic body had sought a list of battered roads from the police that require immediate

repair works.