Lalbazar orders action against trucks carrying material wastes

Following the direction of the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Police’s Lalbazar Headquarters is learnt to have instructed all the traffic guards to take action against trucks carrying construction waste in the city without the civic body’s permission.

Lalbazar is learnt to have instructed the traffic guards that they must stop trucks carrying construction waste and enquire the drivers about the origin and source of the material. Instructions have been given to take strict action if found that such a truck does not belong to KMC or have no permission of the civic body to carry the construction waste.

Further, the traffic guards have also been asked to take action against lorries which are 15 years old. On Monday, Hakim had stopped a truck near Majerhat Bridge which was carrying construction materials. The Mayor enquired the driver about the origin of the waste and where it was being taken. The truck was coming towards the city. Hakim asked the traffic police to seize the vehicle as he opined that such construction waste is being used to fill up water bodies in the city.

Hakim has instructed that only KMC trucks will be loading construction and demolition wastes and will be carrying it to the material recycling plant at Rajarhat.

“We have come up with a plant for the recycling of construction waste. All such waste should be taken there. I have witnessed here that multiple goods vehicles loaded with construction waste are using the Majerhat Bridge to travel to Behala and its adjacent areas in the south. I will ask the Police Commissioner to take strong measures in this area and stop such vehicles carrying construction waste to fill up water bodies. I have personally stopped one such truck and handed it over to the police,” Hakim said.