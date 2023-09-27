Lalbazar HQ sends letter to state govt agencies for urgent road repair & cleaning work

Ahead of the Durga Puja, Kolkata Police is learnt to have yet again sent another list of roads to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Public Works department, among other government agencies, requesting urgent repair work and cleaning.

During monsoon, craters have surfaced on several roads in the city which is posing a severe problem to vehicular traffic. Several road accidents, especially concerning two-wheelers, have been taking place almost everyday because of the deplorable road conditions. Traffic guards had earlier sent a list of roads that need immediate repair.

Presently, Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, is learnt to have sent yet another list of roads that need urgent repair works before the Puja begins next month. It is learnt that about 330 roads need repair works. However, it is not just the battered roads but also accumulation of garbage on the road. About 226 roads need to undergo cleaning work.

Police are learnt to have communicated to the KMC that about 142 roads in the city have open vats and these should be cleaned early morning during Durga Puja time.

Recently, a meeting was held with several agencies mentioned above, including the Railways. Apart from handing over the list of roads, it was also proposed that tree branches drooping on the roads must be trimmed. Further, KMC is also learnt to have been asked to install lights at 95 places.

Police sources said that the conditions of roads are such that if they are not repaired immediately will lead to accidents. Some of the roads are Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, Deshapran Sashmal Road, Rabindra Sarani, Harish Chatterjee Street, Satya Doctor Road etc.

KMC officials of the Road department have confirmed that the civic body had already started repair work but it got stalled temporarily due to the rains. “We will resume work again as soon as we get a dry spell,” the official said.