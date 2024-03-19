Lalbazar HQ asks all city police stns to ‘keep strict vigil’

Kolkata: A day after an illegal under-construction building collapsed in Garden Reach claiming nine lives, all the police stations of Kolkata have been directed by the Lalbazar to keep strict vigil in their respective areas for such unauthorised constructions.



Sources said that it was directed that the local police administration should check the documents relating to any kind of construction to ensure that everything is being done as per the law.

Officers in Charge (OC) of all the police stations were asked to involve an anti-rowdy squad (ARS) for the work. The OCs have directed to ensure that the promoters put up a signboard containing the details of the construction project as well. If any ambiguity is found in any document related to the constructions, the information must be shared with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) immediately for necessary action.

The assistant commissioners (AC) in charge of supervision of the work of their respective police stations have been asked to stay alert.

It was directed that in case any illegal construction is found, local police stations must initiate legal action against the responsible person. A regular check to ensure that the promoters not expanding beyond the sanctioned plan will also need to be done as per the direction.

These apart, cops will also keep a check and mark old and dilapidated buildings in their respective areas and inform the superiors and KMC about it.