Lalbazar briefs traffic cops on post-cyclone measures

Kolkata: The traffic cops of Kolkata Police have been instructed by the Lalbazar Police Headquarters to act quickly in clearing roads after the cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

Kolkata Police has already set up a Unified Command Post (UCP) at the Lalbazar control room where all the stakeholders such as WBSEDCL, CESC, KMC, Disaster Management Group (DMG) are present. It started functioning from Wednesday afternoon. In each of the divisions of the city police, one DMG team will be stationed. Moreover, the teams will be stationed at the Lalbazar and the Police Training School (PTS). Sources informed that a list has been compiled of dilapidated buildings, trees likely to get uprooted along with vulnerable areas. All the police personnel on duty, especially the traffic cops, were directed to take shelter at safe places during the storm. All the OCs and senior officers were instructed to stay at their respective offices throughout the night on Thursday. Immediately after the storm is over, a review of the area must be made to identify the damages.

The OCs of all the traffic guards were directed to be ready with the gas cutters, electric chainsaw and other apparatus to clear the uprooted trees. Every traffic guard will have to check and report on the damages caused to the traffic signal posts and CCTV cameras so those can be restored quickly.

Traffic cops were instructed to maintain liaison with the local KMC officials and the councillors to ensure quick action. They were directed to arrange an adequate number of drainage pumps in those areas where water logging is common.