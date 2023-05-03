Lalan Sheikh death case: HC orders formation of SIT headed by Pranav Kumar

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IPS officer, Pranav Kumar, to probe into Lalan Sheikh’s unnatural death case. Furthermore, a report will have to be submitted by the SIT on May 15.

Justice Jay Sengupta on Monday directed “a court-monitored” investigation by the SIT, which will be headed by Kumar, who is presently posted as the Inspector General of Police at Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy in Barrackpore. He will be assisted by Bireswar Chatterjee, who is the Officer-in-Charge of the Homicide section of the Detective Department in Kolkata Police. The team will be constituted within a week and the present investigative agency has been directed to hand over the case diary and other materials to the team.