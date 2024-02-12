‘Lakshmir Bhandar’: TMC does aggressive campaigning at block levels ahead of polls

Kolkata: Following the increase in allowances under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched aggressive campaigning at block levels, among women voters, keeping in view the upcoming elections.



Ever since it was announced in the Budget that the state government will now give Rs 1000 to general category women and Rs 1200 for SC/ST, the party has rarely missed a chance to highlight it to the people through all mediums, including social media and rallies. Earlier, it was Rs 500 for general category and Rs 1000 for SC/ST. On Monday, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee once again highlighted the increase in the allowance under the scheme while addressing a public meeting in Hooghly. She sought to know the reactions of the women voters in the district and reminded them that as long as TMC stays in power they will enjoy such schemes. Even as the party officially denied that it was solely for election purposes, it has been taking out rallies, at block levels, since last Saturday. It was learnt that instructions have been given to the workers to ensure the message reaches voters till the booth level. The women’s wing of the party has been given the responsibility for the campaigns.

A TMC leader said that several rallies were organised just to thank the chief minister for her decision to increase the allowances under Lakshmir Bhandar which will empower many women especially in rural areas. Most of these rallies witnessed good participation from women voters which, to the party, is a good sign that the support may translate to votes in the elections.