Lakshmi Puja: Lotus prices skyrocket in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Lotus prices skyrocketed in Balurghat on the eve of Lakshmi Puja following excessive demand.



Lotus flowers sold for Rs 70 to Rs 80 in Balurghat market on Friday. Usually, it sells for Rs 30 to Rs 40.

There are very few shops at Tahabazar and public bus stand market in Balurghat that sell lotus flowers. There are about 10 such flower shops in Balurghat selling.

In Balurghat, lotus flowers originally come from the Kolkata market. In some parts of the district, the cultivation of lotus takes place but not on a very large scale. The flowers from Kolkata are kept in refrigerators and sold during Puja.

Rupak Mohanta, a local flower trader said: “We have a limited supply of lotus from Kolkata before Lakshmi Puja and that is why the flowers are being sold for Rs 70 to Rs 80 each. I sold these flowers for Rs 20 to Rs 30 during Durga Puja because of its sufficient supply from outside including Kolkata then.”

A florist in Balurghat, said: “I am selling one lotus flower for Rs 20 which is a bit old. The price of old lotus flowers, stored in the refrigerator, is slightly lower.”

A homemaker of Balurghat, said: “I do Lakshmi Puja every year at home. At least one lotus flower is required for the puja. This time its price is much higher. The price may increase on the day of the puja. So I bought it on Friday. Prices are expected to soar further on Saturday, the day of the Puja.”

However, the flower sellers opined that prices will depend on demand and supply on Saturday. “If there is less demand and adequate supply, prices will crash,” added the

home maker.