Lakshmi Puja amid Kali Puja: Unique village tradition continues for 91 years

BALURGHAT: In a rare and fascinating custom, villagers of Sharangram under Bolla Gram Panchayat in Balurghat block of South Dinajpur are worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during Kali Puja—and that too, in the form of Sita. The five-day-long festival has turned the entire village into a vibrant fairground, drawing large crowds from distant areas. This year marks the 91st edition of the age-old tradition, which began with rituals on Saturday midnight, filling the region with festive cheer.

But why such a unique ritual? According to local resident Papi Barman: “After my marriage, I came to know from my in-laws that during the British era, the village faced severe poverty.

During that time, the women of the village began worshipping Goddess Lakshmi—the Goddess of wealth—alongside Kali Puja, praying for prosperity. Since then, the tradition of a five-day Lakshmi Puja, similar to Durga Puja, has continued. The women fetch water from ponds in 100 sacred pots at night to initiate the rituals. Every year, people from far and wide come to witness this extraordinary form of worship.”

The festival also features cultural and religious programmes, including traditional folk theatre performances. Interestingly, along with Sita as Lakshmi, the villagers also worship Lav, Kush and Hanuman. Residents believe that this devotion helped improve the village’s once dire financial condition, bringing prosperity and stability to the region. Over the years, faith in this “Dhanalakshmi Puja” has only deepened and so has the grandeur of the celebration.

“We believe that Goddess Lakshmi understood our hardship and blessed our village with wealth and happiness,” said a villager with folded hands.