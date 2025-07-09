Lakkhipur: Four cops injured, police van vandalised in clashes

Malda: Tensions escalated again in Malda’s English Bazar block as fresh violence broke out in Lakkhipur Bazarpara under Narhatta Gram Panchayat on Tuesday morning.

A day after clashes during a Muharram Tazia procession, several houses and shops were attacked allegedly by miscreants targeting a particular community. Police forces arriving at the spot were met with resistance, leading to violent confrontations.

Eyewitnesses reported that bricks and stones were hurled at police personnel, injuring one officer and three civic volunteers. Several vehicles, including a police van, were vandalised. The area has been placed under strict surveillance with heavy police deployment to prevent further escalation. Tuesday saw a rerun of Monday’s violence.

According to local residents, Tazia processions have passed through the area peacefully for years, drawing crowds across communities. “Every year, people from all religions gather to witness the Tazia.

But this year, a section broke away from the procession, stormed into the market and began vandalising shops on Monday, ” said a resident, seeking anonymity. TMC Panchayat member Gunadhar Mondal expressed concern, saying: “This sudden violence is deeply unfortunate. We want strong police action.”

Malda Police issued a statement that a minor altercation during a Muharram procession at Lakkhipur Bazar More was quickly brought under control with no major damage.

Four persons were detained based on CCTV footage and three cases were registered on Monday. Police urged citizens not to believe or spread rumours, confirming the situation is peaceful and under close watch. BJP South Malda District president Ajay Gangopadhyay said: “The display of Palestinian flags during an Indian religious procession is alarming. Such visuals were earlier seen in Kashmir. This must be investigated thoroughly.” BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu, said: “The police are trying but the present government has allowed certain groups to grow so powerful that even police personnel are

being attacked.”

Countering this, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Asish Kundu urged people to maintain peace while blaming BJP for trying to politicise the incidents. “They are trying to spread communal tension for political gain,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, police were also attacked by a mob in Kaliachak while rescuing a toto driver accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl from public beating.