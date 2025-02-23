Lakhs of devotees to visit core area of Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the core area of Buxa Tiger Reserve for the Jayanti Mahakal Shivaratri celebrations. The Forest department, police and Alipurduar district administration have made extensive preparations to ensure a smooth and secure event. Preparations have been ongoing for the past month to prevent any untoward incidents.

District Magistrate R Vimala, Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi, Zilla Parishad president Snigdha Shoiba and other top officials have conducted multiple visits to the Mahakal area to oversee arrangements. The administration is implementing measures to facilitate devotees while ensuring the ecological integrity of the Tiger Reserve. Special attention is being given to waste management to prevent garbage accumulation in the core area.

For the first time, the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad is constructing temporary roads and culverts on the Jayanti riverbed to improve access from Jayanti to Mahakal. Additionally, ambulances, stretchers and Health department personnel will be stationed in Jayanti throughout the puja. Around 50 personnel from the Disaster Management Department will also be deployed. Given the lack of mobile network coverage in the Mahakal area and surrounding hills, the administration will rely on satellite phones to maintain communication.

To ensure safety and order, police and Forest department personnel will be stationed along the route from Jayanti to Mahakal from morning till night. In a significant environmental initiative, the administration is implementing a strict plastic waste reduction policy. Designated waste disposal areas are being set up to manage the large volume of refuse expected during the four-day festival.

“We have made all necessary preparations. However, we urge all devotees to avoid littering in the core area of the Tiger Reserve and to use the designated waste disposal sites. The administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and eco-friendly celebration,” said District Magistrate R Vimala.

Mahakal, located about 5 km from Jayanti, lies within the core area of Buxa Tiger Reserve and shares its northern boundary with Bhutan. The Mahakal cave temple, situated on the Bhutanese side of the mountains, will be the focal point of the celebrations on February 26. Over four days, at least one lakh devotees from across North Bengal, Assam and Bihar are expected to visit, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the region.