Lakhotia Diagnostics asked to refund Rs 5K to patient

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday directed Lakhotia Diagnostics to refund Rs 5,000 to a patient after it made a goof up about a USG report.

One Sabita Banik whose gallbladder was removed in 2015 had undergone a USG test at the Lakhotia Diagnostic but the report showed that her gallbladder was in normal shape. The diagnostic centre, however, during hearing admitted its mistake.

In November 2024, Banik complained about pain in her abdomen and consulted a doctor who in turn advised her to undergo a USG test. As per the advice of her doctor, the patient went to the Lakhotia Diagnostic Centre for an USG. The USG report showed that her gallbladder was in normal shape. When the patient showed the report to her doctor, he advised her to take a repeat test.

The repeat test confirmed that the gallbladder of the patient was removed

much earlier. During the hearing, the diagnostic centre admitted its error and also argued that sometimes residual parts of gallbladder appear as gallbladder. The WBCERC, however, rejected its claim and asked the diagnostic centre to refund the amount to the patient.

In another incident, the WBCERC asked Spandan Hospital to refund Rs 23,731 to a patient which was taken in excess from a patient. The patient’s family has alleged that the hospital did not release the patient and demand the billing amount to be cleared first.

The WBCERC has not however found any evidence which can establish that the patient was kept hostage.