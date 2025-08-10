Lake Town traffic guard use rakhis to promote road safety

Kolkata: In a unique celebration of Rakhi Purnima on Saturday, cops from the Lake Town traffic guard tied rakhis bearing the Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) logo to raise awareness about road safety.

The Lake Town traffic guard organised a community policing programme where rakhis with the SDSL emblem were tied on the wrists of common people, drivers, and two-wheeler riders. The idea, conceived by the Traffic Inspector (TI) and his team, aimed to promote road safety in a creative manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Bidhannagar City Police, Nima Norbu Bhutia, along with other senior officers, attended the program. Passersby at the Lake Town clock tower crossing appreciated the initiative. “I have seen similar programs elsewhere, but the rakhi here is unique. Staying safe—whether walking or driving—is essential,” said S Chowdhury, a passerby.

The programme continued throughout the day, with police tying rakhis even on those attempting to cross roads dangerously, using the occasion to educate them on road safety.