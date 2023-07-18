Lake Town murder case: Two more, including mastermind, arrested

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has cracked the Lake Town murder case and nabbed the mastermind.



So far police have arrested five persons and claimed that no other person is involved in the crime.

On Monday Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bidhannagar of Bidhannagar City Police, Bishop Sarkar said during a press conference that the mastermind of the crime was a friend of Fire and Emergency Services employee Snehasish Roy. The accused Sagar Haldar had hired two contract killers Afroz Ansari and Ayush Sharma who were arrested within a few hours of the murder on Thursday.

After the arrest of two contract killers, cops nabbed the man identified as Akash Mallick who acted as the identifier.

After interrogating Akash, cops came to know about Sagar and another accused Rahul who were arrested on Saturday and Sunday.

During interrogation, cops found that Rahul had acted as a middleman between the contract killers and Sagar.

Police claimed that Sagar was a friend of Roy for the past few years. Sagar owned a lottery business which failed due to financial issues. But Sagar had a thought that Roy had something to do with his business failure. Also, one day Sagar had seen his wife talking to Roy and apprehended that she has an affair with him.

Police further informed that the deal was finalised against Rs 70,000. “We are not sure whether any money was exchanged or not. We are trying to find it out,” said Sarkar.On Thursday afternoon, Roy was shot dead in front of his home.

He had returned home after picking up his daughter from school. When he was entering the apartment building, some unknown miscreants riding a motorcycle shot him from behind and fled.