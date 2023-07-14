Lake Town: Man shot dead, Min demands thorough probe

A man was shot dead by unknown miscreants on Thursday afternoon at Saradapally in Lake Town.

According to sources, the man identified as Snehasish Roy who was an employee of the Fire and Emergency Services department was returning home after picking up her daughter from school.

When he was entering the apartment building, some unknown miscreants riding a motorcycle shot him from behind and fled.

His daughter rushed inside the house and informed her mother. Meanwhile, residents came out of their homes and found Roy lying in a pool of blood inside the passage of the building. Roy was rushed to R G Kar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the incident, Lake Town Police Station was informed. Senior cops of Bidhannagar Police along with cops from the Detective Department and Lake Town PS went to the spot and started a probe.

Police came to know that about nine months ago Roy was attacked by unknown miscreants at a place near his home under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station. An attempted murder case was registered but nobody was arrested so far.

It is suspected that Roy was being targeted due to some personal grudge. However, the motive behind the murder is not clear to the cops.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose came to know about the incident and talked with cops about the incident.

He urged the police to investigate the case with top priority and arrest the culprits. “Very sad incident. I have asked police for a thorough inquiry to reveal the motive and arrest the culprits,”

said Bose.

In a separate incident, on Wednesday night a shootout had taken place at Baghajatin station road area. Two local businessmen were returning home with a huge amount of money at night when a few unknown miscreants riding a motorcycle arrived and fired a round.

One of the miscreants also showed a sharp weapon and snatched away the bag containing money. Police

have started a probe and are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants.