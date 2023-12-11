Lake Mall: Four injured in accident

Kolkata: Four persons were injured after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw and two motorcycles in a row on Monday afternoon on Rashbehari Avenue in front of Lake Mall.



According to sources, a bus of route 1A was going towards Gariahat from Rashbehari Crossing. While the bus was passing through the Lake Mall, an auto-rickshaw reportedly came in front of the bus.

To avoid ramming behind the auto-rickshaw, the bus driver lost control and went on the opposite lane ramming another auto-rickshaw and two motorcycles before coming

to a halt.

As a result of the accident, two passengers of the auto-rickshaw and two motorcyclists suffered injuries.

All of them were rushed to a hospital on Sarat Bose Road from where they were discharged after necessary treatment. Police have

seized the bus and arrested the driver.