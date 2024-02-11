Lady constable found hanging in rented flat

Siliguri: A woman constable was found dead in her residence in Ward 47 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The deceased has been identified as Sushmita Mothay (36) of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

A resident of Darjeeling, Sushmita was posted in the Pradhannagar Police Station in Siliguri. She used to live in a rented accomodation with her son in Pati Colony in Siliguri.

Sushmita was deployed for Madhyamik examination duty. She returned home after duty on Saturday. Later in the evening her son found her room locked from inside. He called out to her but there was no response. He then informed his neighbours.

The neighbours then forced open the door to find her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.

They immediately informed the police. The corpse was recovered and sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

The Pradhan Nagar Police Station has started a probe.