Lady Brabourne College begins spl training for competitive exams

Kolkata: Lady Brabourne College has commenced special training for its post graduate students who want to appear for competitive examinations at the state as well as national level.



Coaching for SET (State Level Eligibility Test) and UGC-NET is being provided to about 70 students.

The training is being offered free-of-cost to students who are meritorious but do not have the financial strength to undergo coaching for these examinations at other places.

“We have christened the training programme as ‘Swati Dyuti’ as a mark of tribute to Late Swati Sarkar who was an alumni of the Chemistry department of the college in 1950. Her son Abhik Sarkar has provided an endowment in her memory for bearing necessary costs for the training. The establishment cost and space has been provided by the college,” Srimati Mukherjee, associate professor of Philosophy department, who is also the course coordinator, said.

Abhik Sarkar was a student of IIT Kanpur and is presently settled abroad. Classes at the Centre for Special Training started in September and are held on Saturday every week. A guest faculty has been engaged to offer the training. The college has plans to start training on Communicative English soon.

Sarkar provided endowment to the College earlier as well with which a dormitory was built in the hostel. The dormitory has been named as ‘Swati Smriti’ as a mark of tribute to his mother. Presently, 15 post graduate students are lodged there.