‘Lack of preparedness’: TMC blames Centre for LPG crisis

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, questioned the Centre’s preparedness in dealing with the recent LPG price hike and supply disruptions, linking the crisis to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing a Press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, TMC senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said the developments in the region were not sudden and should have been anticipated by the Union government.

“The war in West Asia did not begin overnight. It escalated over months… none of this was secret, yet no strategic reserves were built and no contingency protocols were triggered,” she said.

Bhattacharya also pointed to the impact of the situation on consumers and questioned the recent changes in the LPG booking cycle.

“The Centre has extended the booking cycle from 21 to 25 days. But if someone needs gas in between, what will they do?” she asked, adding that the price of LPG had increased by about Rs 60 in three days.

She said the state government had convened an emergency meeting with officials and oil marketing companies to review the situation. According to her, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested that refined gas produced at refineries in Haldia, Kalyani and Durgapur not be exported outside the state until the situation stabilises.

Party spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh also criticised the Centre’s approach, saying foreign policy failures were affecting ordinary citizens. “Even when India is not a party to the war, why should the people of the country bear the brunt of it?” he said, urging the Prime Minister to address the issue in Parliament.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also announced a protest rally against the LPG price hike on March 16 at 4 pm from College Square to Dorina Crossing.