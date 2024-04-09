‘Lack of denial by BJP on Tiwari- NIA SP meet proof of unholy nexus’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday justified its allegations of BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari meeting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Dhan Ram Singh at the latter’s residence by claiming that the state BJP president Sukanta Majumder has refrained from denying that Tiwari met the official.



TMC shared a clip on social media where Majumder was purportedly heard saying that anybody can meet the NIA SP, including TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, after seeking an appointment. “If you have some proof you can provide it to that man,” he was purportedly heard telling a reporter in the video clip.

TMC wrote on X: “In response to inquiries regarding the pre-poll alliance between @NIA_India and@BJP4India @DrSukantaBJP refrained from denying

@JitendraAsansol’s involvement, suggesting that anyone can meet the NIA SP. This implies that the meeting occurred with the approval of the BJP state president himself.

This can be construed as an implicit acknowledgment that Jitendra Tiwari did indeed engage in clandestine discussions with NIA SP Dhan Ram Singh to orchestrate conspiracy against AITC leaders.

While it’s true that anyone can meet the NIA SP, it should be done in his office, with a proper appointment—not at his rented flat under the cover of night, especially with a parcel and that too when the MCC is in effect.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh told the media: “We are waiting for Jitendra Tiwari’s legal notice for defamation to refute our allegations that he did not visit the NIA officer’s house. We are waiting for the NIA to issue a press release saying that Tiwari did not visit NIA SP Dhan Ram Singh. The moment we receive such notices we will release the video footage in our possession which clearly reveals the truth. We will release it once our party head gives permission.

“We are telling NIA chief Sadanand Date to suspend Singh and remove him from all cases relating to Bengal. If NIA does not take any steps it will prove they are a BJP stooge,” Ghosh said.