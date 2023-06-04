Labs to come up at primary health centres

Cooch Behar: The Health department is emphasizing conducting tests for various diseases at the village level, aiming to reduce pressure on medical colleges and sub-divisional hospitals. As part of this initiative, efforts are underway to establish well-equipped laboratories in primary health centres.



Construction of these laboratories is currently taking place in seven blocks of Cooch Behar district. Previously, only general tests were available but now these labs will enable the diagnosis of diseases such as dengue, malaria, Japanese encephalitis and thyroid disorders. This will facilitate prompt treatment, eliminating the need for rural residents to repeatedly visit sub-divisional and district hospitals.

According to health department sources, the construction of laboratories is underway in Dewanhat, Ghoksadanga, Gosanimari, Natabari, Pundibari, Baxirhat and Bam Hat.

Staff members will be appointed to manage these labs.

Dr Sukant Biswas, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) in Cooch Behar, stated: “Out of the 12 blocks in the district, construction of these labs has been approved for seven blocks. The total cost is estimated to be around Rs. 4 crore. Gradually, the remaining blocks will also have similar facilities.”