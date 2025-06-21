Labpur: At least ‘2 killed’ in bomb explosion in Hathia

Kolkata: At least two persons were reportedly killed in a bomb explosion in Hathia village under the jurisdiction of Labpur Police Station in Birbhum district on Saturday morning, following overnight clashes between two local factions over control of the village. Several others were injured and are being treated at a nearby hospital. According to police sources, the explosion occurred near a village pond where crude bombs were allegedly being assembled. The deceased have been identified as the nephew of a local resident, Rezaul Khan and the son of a local political leader, Sheikh Badal. Locals said tensions flared on Friday evening when Sheikh Moinuddin, who had been absconding for a long time, attempted to re-enter the village along with his associate Sheikh Mustafi. They were intercepted near the Hathia bus stand by a rival group led by Sheikh Monir, triggering an intense scuffle. A second attempt to enter late at night was also prevented.

On Saturday morning, Moinuddin’s group reportedly made another attempt to enter the village around 7 am. Around the same time, members of Monir’s faction were reportedly preparing crude bombs near a pond in the village. The accidental explosion that followed caused multiple casualties. Police from Labpur station have launched an investigation, and a large force has been deployed in the area. Despite receiving reports of unrest early in the morning, the police reportedly could not enter the village initially and only reached the site later in the day. Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amandeep said the deaths in the blast are under investigation. In March 2024, police uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Hathia village and came under attack during the operation.