Labourers from Bihar & Jharkhand drown in pond

ALIPURDUAR: Two labourers died after falling into a pond while returning to their camp after Eid prayers. Samim Alam from Bihar and Irshad Ansari from Jharkhand had come to work at Velurdabri in Alipurduar for the construction of the Falakata-Salsalabari highway. Along with another worker, they accidentally fell into a pond in the Velurdabri area during their return from Eid prayers. Local residents rescued them and rushed them to Alipurduar District Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.